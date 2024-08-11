Physical education trainer of school in Salem suspended after video of attack on students goes viral

A physical education trainer of a school was suspended in Salem for attacking students:

A private school at Kolathur in Salem district has suspended a physical education trainer, who was seen verbally abusing students and attacking them in a video that went viral on Saturday.

The video shows the teacher attacking the students for not playing well in a football match recently.

The Education Department instructed the school management concerned to inquire and take action against the teacher. Based on the instructions, the school administration issued a memo to the teacher, I. Annamalai.

According to a statement released by the school on Sunday, the trainer was working in the school for the past 22 years and his action in the video showed the school in a bad light. Even though Annamalai gave an explanation for his action, it was not acceptable. So, he was placed under suspension, the statement said.

Inflow into Mettur dam increases

Mettur dam’s water level stood at 119.65 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet on Sunday.

The storage level stood at 92.91 TMC against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. At 8 a.m., inflow into the dam increased to 20,505 cusecs from Saturday’s inflow of 6,548 cusecs. At 7 p.m., inflow further increased to 21,500 cusecs.

The amount of water discharged from the dam into the River Cauvery for Delta irrigation increased to 21,500 cusecs from 12,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, 500 cusecs of water was discharged from the dam.

PM should not show discrimination, says CPI

Communist Party of India State secretary R. Mutharasan, who participated in a book release function in Dharmapuri on Sunday, told reporters that the landslide in Wayanad was one of the biggest disasters in history. MPs belonging to all the political parties had raised the issue in Parliament and demanded that it should be declared as a national disaster.

After 10 days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Wayanad. But, he did not announce the calamity as a national disaster and also did not announce any funds for Kerala, he said.

The Prime Minister should not show discrimination on this issue and it was not the time for politics. Earlier, the Union Government did not provide funds for the flood damage in Tamil Nadu either, Mr. Mutharasan added.

