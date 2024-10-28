GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Physical education teacher of government-aided school arrested for slapping student in Hosur

Published - October 28, 2024 06:41 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A physical education teacher of a Government-aided school was arrested for slapping a girl student outside a private school on Bagalur Road, soon after the footage of the act caught on a CCTV camera went viral, here on Monday.

The incident occurred outside a private school, where the teacher of John Bosco Matriculation School along with his team had gone to play a tournament. On October 23, the teacher Thiagarajan and his team had finished a tournament in another school and gathered outside the school premises. In the CCTV footage, the man was seen dragging a girl in a sportswear by the hair and dealing her with multiple slaps.

With the footage going viral, the School Education Department stepped in for an inquiry on Monday.

The District Education Officer (Secondary Schools), Hosur, R.V. Ramavathy, held an inquiry in the school on Monday evening.

When contacted by The Hindu, Ms. Ramavathy said the girl and the mother were asked about the incident. The girl had found a wrist watch on the ground, and was going to return it to a teacher concerned. However, the PT teacher called the girl’s mother and had claimed that she had stolen the watch. “The girl’s mother had apparently told the teacher to give her daughter a beating. That’s the version of the student and her mother,” Ms. Ramavathy said. The report will be handed over to the Chief Education Officer, she added.

Thiagarajan, however, was suspended by the school three days ago after the incident came to the management’s notice.

According to C.K. Gopalappa, DEO, Matriculation Schools, a report will be sent to the Directorate of Matriculation Schools.

The District Child Protection Officer D. Saravanan said the DCPU has taken cognisance of the incident. In the meantime, on Monday, the accused was arrested by Bagalur police.

Published - October 28, 2024 06:41 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.