Physical education teacher of government-aided school arrested for slapping student in Hosur

A physical education teacher of a Government-aided school was arrested for slapping a girl student outside a private school on Bagalur Road, soon after the footage of the act caught on a CCTV camera went viral, here on Monday.

The incident occurred outside a private school, where the teacher of John Bosco Matriculation School along with his team had gone to play a tournament. On October 23, the teacher Thiagarajan and his team had finished a tournament in another school and gathered outside the school premises. In the CCTV footage, the man was seen dragging a girl in a sportswear by the hair and dealing her with multiple slaps.

With the footage going viral, the School Education Department stepped in for an inquiry on Monday.

The District Education Officer (Secondary Schools), Hosur, R.V. Ramavathy, held an inquiry in the school on Monday evening.

When contacted by The Hindu, Ms. Ramavathy said the girl and the mother were asked about the incident. The girl had found a wrist watch on the ground, and was going to return it to a teacher concerned. However, the PT teacher called the girl’s mother and had claimed that she had stolen the watch. “The girl’s mother had apparently told the teacher to give her daughter a beating. That’s the version of the student and her mother,” Ms. Ramavathy said. The report will be handed over to the Chief Education Officer, she added.

Thiagarajan, however, was suspended by the school three days ago after the incident came to the management’s notice.

According to C.K. Gopalappa, DEO, Matriculation Schools, a report will be sent to the Directorate of Matriculation Schools.

The District Child Protection Officer D. Saravanan said the DCPU has taken cognisance of the incident. In the meantime, on Monday, the accused was arrested by Bagalur police.