December 05, 2023 - COIMBATORE

The police on Tuesday arrested a physical education teacher attached to a government higher secondary school in Coimbatore district for alleged sexual assault on a Class IX student.

The arrested was identified as Ananda Kumar (38), a resident of Kavundampalayam.

Investigators found out that the school authorities failed to report the incident to the police, though the girl had complained about the accused to other teachers.

The police said that Kumar joined as a physical education teacher at the school located in Coimbatore rural in 2020. The alleged sexual assault took place at the teacher’s office room, where he had asked the student to bring a register, in April this year.

The girl’s parents approached the School Education Department recently, seeking action against the teacher. They had hesitated to report the incident to the police, fearing that the incident would be known to others.

A case was registered against the teacher at the All Women Police Station, Perur, under two Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The teacher, who was arrested on Tuesday, was remanded in judicial custody.

Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan warned of action against teachers and school managements, under the POCSO Act, if they fail to report complaints of sexual assault raised by students to the police.

