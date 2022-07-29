Physical education teacher from Coimbatore govt. school arrested for sexual harassment

Although students reported instances of misconduct by the teacher to the headmistress, no action was taken

The Coimbatore City Police on Friday arrested a physical education teacher attached to a government school in Coimbatore on charges of sexually harassing girl students.

The police arrested the teacher, Prabhakaran (55), after parents and the public gathered in front of the school on Friday seeking action against him.

According to the police, Prabhakaran of Valparai joined the school near Coimbatore city recently. A few students accused him of touching them with bad intentions and reported the incidents to the headmistress. The headmistress, however, did not take action against him, the parents alleged.

The students shared the incidents with their parents and they, along with the public, thronged the school on Friday morning and demanded the arrest of Prabhakaran.

N. Silambarasan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Coimbatore South), Elango, Revenue Divisional Officer (Coimbatore south), and other senior officials from the police and revenue departments held talks with the parents and the public.

The protestors left the school after the police informed them that the teacher was arrested for offences under Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.