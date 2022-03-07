Photojournalist, mother arrested for murder in Coimbatore 

March 07, 2022 15:24 IST

The duo stabbed and assaulted the 52-year-old father of the photojournalist, following a quarrel over the victim’s extra-marital affair, police said

The Singanallur police in Coimbatore on Monday arrested a photojournalist and his mother on charge of murdering his father on Sunday. N. Rajkumar (30) and his mother N. Rajeshwari (49), residents of Sri Kamatchi Nagar First Street in Ondipudur, were arrested on Monday morning for murdering S. Narayanasamy (52) at their house on Sunday afternoon. The police said that Rajkumar had been working as a photographer for Tamil daily in Coimbatore. He, along with his wife R. Sindhu, had been living with his parents. Narayanasamy had been doing wood work on a contract basis at construction sites. He had been working in Tiruppur for the past one year. He had an affair with a woman who was known to the family, and there was dispute within the family due to this, the police said. According to the police, a baby shower function for Ms. Sindhu was held at a temple at Neelikonampalayam in the city on Sunday. Narayanasamy invited the woman he had been having an affair with to attend the function, due to which Rajeshwari had a quarrel with him. Narayanasamy allegedly started abusing his wife and his son. He left for home after his younger brother and others pacified him, said the police. After reaching home, Rajeshwari and Rajkumar had a quarrel with Narayanasamy around 2.45 p.m. The police said that Rajeshwari repeatedly stabbed Narayanasamy’s in his genitals, while Rajkumar assaulted him in the head and face with a sickle. He died on the spot. The body was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for an autopsy. Rajkumar and Rajeshwari were arrested by a police team led by Singanallur police inspector P. Arun under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code based on a complaint lodged by Narayanasamy’s brother S. Ravikumar.