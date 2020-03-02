‘Photo expo an opportunity for people to benefit from schemes’

Photo exhibition that showcases the AIADMK government's three years' achievements was also an opportunity for people to learn about and apply for benefits from various schemes, Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani said here on Sunday.

Speaking after inaugurating the 'Muthirai Pathitha Moondraandu, Mudhalidame Atharku Saandru' exhibition at the Gandhipuram bus stand, he said it also showed how people could benefit from the schemes.

The AIADMK government had implemented several schemes that helped the State witness developments that were not seen in the last 50 years.

It was because of such an impressive administration that the State had received the number one ranking in several parameters.

Construction of flyovers in Coimbatore, the Thondamuthur combined drinking water supply scheme, insect museum at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University were some of the government's achievements in Coimbatore, the Minister said.

The photo exhibition that has over 100-plus photographs will be at the bus stand till Tuesday. Elected representatives, District Collector K. Rajamani and senior officials were present at the inauguration.