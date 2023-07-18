Photo exhibition, rally mark ‘Tamil Nadu Day’ celebrations in Coimbatore, Tiruppur

July 18, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

On the occasion of Tamil Nadu Day celebrations, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati inaugurated a special photo exhibition by the Public Relations Department at the District Collector’s office on Tuesday, July 18. The exhibition will go on till July 23.

A rally by school students organised by the School Education Department was also flagged off.

The rally, in which over 250 students from both private and government schools took part, started from the Collectorate to a private school near the Town Hall.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, District Revenue Officer M. Sharmila, Coimbatore Chief Education Officer L. Sumathi, Tamil Development Department Deputy Director Bhuvaneshwari and officials were present.

In Tiruppur, a rally by school students and an exhibition organised by the Department of Information and Publicity marked the Tamil Nadu Day celebration.

Accompanied by Tiruppur Commissioner of Police Praveen Kumar Abhinapu, Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar, and Corporation Commissioner Pawankumar G. Giriyappanavar, District Collector T. Christuraj flagged off the rally.

About 250 students from the Veerapandi Government High School and Gandhi Vidyalaya took part in the rally.

Essay and oratory competitions were conducted by the Tamil Development Department

