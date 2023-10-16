HamberMenu
Photo exhibition on Karunanidhi to be held in Coimbatore from October 18

October 16, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

To mark the centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, a photo exhibition will be held at VOC Park Grounds in Coimbatore from Wednesday. The exhibition will be on for a month.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by Housing and Urban Development Minister S. Muthusamy, Minister for Information and Public Relations M. P. Saminathan, Minorities Welfare Minister Senji K. Masthan, and Dairy Development Minister T. Mano Thangaraj.

Kumaraguru Institutions chairman B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar and The Hindu Director N. Ram will take part.

