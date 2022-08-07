Coimbatore

Photo exhibition on freedom fighters held in Tiruppur

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE August 07, 2022 19:18 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 19:18 IST

The Signal and Telecommunication workshop at Podanur held an exhibition of freedom fighters’ photographs as part of the Central government’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The photo exhibition was inaugurated by Podanur Signal and Telecommunication Workshop Chief P.V. Murali Krishna.

The show, which was held at the Railway Institute in Podanur, featured over 100 photographs with descriptions explaining the role played by each Freedom fighter and their sacrifices made for the nation, the Salem Division of the Southern Railway said in a press release.

The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative by the Centre is to commemorate 75 years of Independence and pay respects to the leaders who fought for freedom.

