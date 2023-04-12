Photo exhibition on CM in Coimbatore

April 12, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A photo exhibition of the Chief Minister, titled ‘Our Chief Minister, Our Pride’ has been on display at the V.O.C Grounds here and will go on till April 14.

Inaugurated by actor Sathyaraj on April 7, the exhibition displayed party-related photos, foreign visits, political events, his life experiences and of the projects announced by him, so far.

Minister Senthil Balaji, Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, Pollachi MP K. Shanmugasundaram and many DMK members had taken part during the inauguration. Many cultural events are also being held at the exhibition in the evenings.

A conservancy worker from Periyanaickenpalayam said that people can learn more about the CM through these displays depicting his milestones over the years.

The exhibition is being held from 10 a.m. to 8.p.m.