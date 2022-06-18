Photo exhibition of freedom fighters begins in Tiruppur

Information and Publicity Minister M.P. Saminathan and Adi Draidar Welfare Minister N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj inaugurated the Tiruppur freedom fighters exhibition, on Friday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

June 18, 2022 12:21 IST

The Tiruppur district administration has unveiled the photographs of freedom fighters from the district to illustrate the sacrifice made by them during the freedom struggle in a photo exhibition, in Tiruppur on Friday.

Minister for Information and Publicity, M.P. Saminathan and Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare, N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj inaugurated the freedom fighters exhibition in Tiruppur Kumaran memorial building.

According to a press release, the photo exhibition was started on June 17 which marks the death anniversary of freedom fighter Vanchinathan. Photographs of 63 freedom fighters and 45 Tamil scholars from the Tiruppur district were displayed.

Mr. Saminathan said that the freedom fighters’ photo exhibition started in 34 districts across the State and soon will be inaugurated in Coimbatore, Tenkasi and Karur districts. He also said that photo albums and the history of all the freedom fighters would be kept at the memorial library for the benefit of the visitors.

Earlier, the Ministers honoured the heirs of the freedom fighters. Collector S. Vineeth, Tiruppur South MLA K. Selvaraj, City Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar, Commissioner Kranthi Kumar Pati, and other government officials were present.