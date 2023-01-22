HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Photo exhibition inaugurated

January 22, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

A photo exhibition showcasing the government schemes that have had an impact on the lives of people of the Nilgiris was inaugurated at the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam on Saturday.

The exhibition, which will continue till January 31, showcases stories of residents who have benefited from various government schemes such as Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme (Pudhumai Penn Scheme), Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam Scheme, Illam Thedi Kalvi Scheme as well as the Green Mission Scheme, among others. The Nilgiris Collector, S.P. Amrith, handed over welfare assistance amounting to ₹96.89 lakh to 69 beneficiaries during the inauguration of the exhibition.

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.