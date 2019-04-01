Phone numbers of expenditure observers

Erode

01 April 2019 22:29 IST

Two expenditure observers and six assistant expenditure observers for the Erode Parliamentary constituency will monitore the expenditure of the candidates and the political parties.

K. Balakrishna is the expenditure observer for Erode East, Erode West and Modakurichi and he can be contacted at mobile number 9853-86997 while Shashi Kant Kushwaha is the expenditure observer for Kumarapalayam, Dharapuram and Kangeyam Assembly segments who can be contact at mobile number 95853-87733.

Assistant expenditure observers are V. Balasubramaniam for Erode East (mobile number 99650-22770), S. Sankaralingam for Erode East (88389-85059), Kannaiyan for Modakurichi (94423-52162), R. Muthumani for Kumarapalayam (96989-20012), A. Nagarajan for Dharapuram (94459-55494) and E.S. Kumar for Kangeyam (94459-60396).

