Philately scholarship scheme for students of classes VI to IX

The Department of Posts has launched a philately scholarship scheme for students of Classes VI and IX for which the regional-level written quiz will be conducted on September 1.

A release said that the scheme DeenDayal SPARSH (Scholarship for Promotion of Aptitude and Research in Stamps as a Hobby) was launched to generate philately interest among students. Students having good academic record (at least 60% marks) and pursuing philately as a hobby will be awarded the scholarship on the basis of philately quiz and philately project that will be conducted by the Tamil Nadu Circle. The scholarship per student is ₹ 6,000 per annum.

The school should have a philately club and the candidate should be a member of the club. If the club has not been established, a student having his own philately deposit account may be considered. Philately written quiz will be a multiple choice question consisting of 50 questions from current affairs, history, science, sports, culture, geography and philately (local and national). The philately project should not be more than four to five pages, and the student may not use more than 16 stamps and not more than 500 words.

The selection process will be of two levels, philately written quiz and philately project and students selected at the regional level written quiz have to submit the project for final section. Applications should be sent to The Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Erode Division, Erode 638 001.

Application form can be downloaded from www.tamilnadupost.nic.in and should reach the office before July 23. Students may open a philately deposit account in Erode Head Post Office and the applications are available at all post offices. For further details, contact the nearest post offices, the release added.