Philately gallery inaugurated in Ooty

September 08, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

A philately gallery was inaugurated at the Udhagamandalam head post office on Friday by J. Charukesi, Chief Postmaster General, Tamil Nadu Circle.

Sumitha Ayodhya, Postmaster General, Western Region, and R. Indira, Superintendent of Post Offices, Nilgiris division, were present. In a press release, it was stated that students who excelled in the philately quiz, letter writing and painting competitions organised by the Department of Posts were given prizes while philatelists who exhibited their collections were also felicitated.

The philately gallery set up in Udhagamandalam is aimed at spreading the hobby among youngsters. In the gallery, 30 frames on various exhibits including flora, fauna, nature conversation, history of railways, freedom fighters and others are on display. The gallery is open to the public between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and is free to the public.

