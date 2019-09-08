Philately expo concludes with postcrossing meet up

The three-day philately exhibition conducted by the Department of Posts concluded here on Saturday with a postcrossing meet up.

Senior Superintendent of Post Offices Sudhir Gopal Jakhere said nearly 50 people took part in the international postcrossing meetup. They were connected through Skype with a group that also had a postcrossing meetup in Beijing. The Chinese participants will be sending cards here and the participants at the Coimbatore meetup will be sending cards to China. The event included a workshop on the ‘Importance of Postcards in Education”.

The Department also released special covers at the valedictory function on the Shantipex-Postcrossing meet up (a live card) and on Mahatma Gandhi.

Mr. Jakhere said that over 3,000 people are expected to have visited the philately expo that had 110 competitive entries and 50 invitee entries. Prizes were given away for winners of various competitions held as part of the philately expo.