PHCs start administering vaccine in Coimbatore

All the 89 Primary Health Centres (PHC) in Coimbatore district have started administering COVID-19 vaccine from Friday under the Phase-II vaccination drive for those aged above 60 and those between 45-59 years with 20 co-morbidities specified by the Government of India.

According to Deputy Director of Health Services G. Ramesh Kumar, 89 PHCs, 12 Government hospitals and two medical colleges namely the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore, are now administering COVID-19 vaccine in the Government sector.

The official said that people in the specified age group can either register online on Aarogya Setu App or CoWIN portal/App or walk-in to the centre with the requisite documents to receive the vaccine.

Any of the following documents such as Aadhaar, PAN card, driving licence, passport, voter ID, bank passbook or pension document affixed with photo can be used as identification card.

Those aged between 45 and 59 and suffering from the 20 co-morbidities listed by the Government need to carry a proof from their treating doctor -- a certificate or prescription in hard copy -- to get the vaccine.

54 cases in Coimbatore

Coimbatore district on Saturday reported 54 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the district’s overall tally to 56,403.

The district had 377 active cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The Health Department said that 44 persons were discharged upon recovery from different hospitals on Saturday.

Tiruppur district reported 27 new cases on Saturday and the overall tally rose to 18,617. No deaths were reported. As many as 18,227 patients have recovered and 166 were active cases in the district. On Saturday, 11 patients were discharged from various treatment centres.

In the Nilgiris, twelve persons tested positive for the disease on Saturday.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 8,428. With the death of one person, the toll increased to 48 on Saturday.