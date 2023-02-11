‘Phase-wise plan needed to revive Noyyal’

February 11, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

A phase-wise action plan to rejuvenate the Noyyal river must be set up after holding discussions with stakeholders, Sowmya Anbumani Ramadoss, president of Pasumai Thayagam.

She was here to attend the second meeting under the banner ‘Revive River Noyyal, ’ on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, she said, “teams should be formed either district-wise or taluk-wise or even technology-wise to tackle the action plan. At the meeting, we resolved that an action plan with phase I, phase II, phase III must be planned. The Collector, Ministers and Chief Minister M.K Stalin should look into the Noyyal river issue.”

She said that a group of farmers, industrialists, city dwellers and villagers could meet once a month and discuss about what could be done to revive the water body.

A signature campaign with ten lakh signatures to save Noyyal to create awareness among the students on the initiative would also be held, she added.

