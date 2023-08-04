HamberMenu
Phase II registration under women’s basic income scheme to commence in Krishnagiri today

August 04, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The second phase of registration of applications under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam is set to commence on August 5 to cover over 2,66,460 family cards serviced by 510 fair price outlets here.

Earlier in the run-up to the registration slated to commence on Saturday, tokens were issued and completed on Friday through 774 volunteers.

The registration under Phase II will be carried out up to August 14. Those left out will be registered on the following two days of August 15 and 16.

The Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam envisions coverage of 5,64,264 family card holders serviced through 1094 fair price outlets here in the district.

Under this, Phase I envisioned registration of  2,98,164 family card holders through 584 fair price shops. However, up to July 28, 2,04,423 applications were registered under the scheme. The remaining 23,311 family card holders that were left out during the issue of tokens due to their unavailability will be issued tokens once again and their applications shall be registered, the district administration said.

