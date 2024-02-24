ADVERTISEMENT

Phase II of urban afforestation project launched in Coimbatore

February 24, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati launching the project by planting a sapling at the ELCOT Tidel Park in Coimbatore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati on February 24, 2024 launched the phase II of the Urban Afforestation Project at the ELCOT Tidel Park in Coimbatore.

In line with the Green Tamil Nadu Mission, HDFC introduced a tree plantation initiative as part of their Parivartan project on December 16, 2023. Phase I involved planting 25,000 saplings at the Tidel Park. Around 20,000 saplings will be planted in Phase II. This is a joint project on the ELCOT OSR land.

The NGO partner for this initiative is Round Table India and exclusive grant support partner Home of Hope, a U.S. based charitable organisation, along with supporting NGOs Coimbatore Round Table Spark 323, Ladies Circle India & Rotary Club of Coimbatore Smart City RID 3201. The tree plantation at the location is executed by communiTREE. 

