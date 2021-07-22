Phase-II of IT park to be developed in Salem: Minister

IT Minister T. Mano Thangaraj (second right) inspecting an e-service centre in Salem on Thursday.

SALEM

22 July 2021 23:41 IST

Dept. looking at taking over 30 acres of a defunct spinning mill near Ammapet

Minister for Information Technology T. Mano Thangaraj said phase-II of IT park would be developed near Ammapet here.

Mr. Thangaraj along with IT Secretary Neeraj Mittal, Collector S. Karmegham and other senior officials inspected e-service centres and the IT park in Jaggir Ammapalayam here on Thursday.

He told reporters, “phase-II of IT park is a need in Salem. The department is looking at taking over 30 acres of a defunct cooperative spinning mill near Ammapet from the respective department. There are about 6,000 small entrepreneurs here and they complained about lack of proper space for conducting business.”

After seeking permission from the Chief Minister, measures would be taken to develop the IT park, he added.

Mr. Thangaraj said the previous government did not take measures to improve IT infrastructure in the State. Bharatnet project, a scheme by the Central government, would be implemented at ₹1,800 crore.

He said the website of Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund had been made transparent.

While the AIADMK government was able to collect only about ₹400 crore in 1.5 years, the DMK government collected ₹412 crore in two months.

The Minister said about 4.5 lakh graduates and 1.5 lakh students in the State were from IT-related studies and measures were being taken to create job opportunities for them and prevent brain drain.

He said steps were being taken to regularise issues in e-service centres. There were 122 e-service centres and 13 Aadhaar centres in the district and measures would be taken to increase the Aadhaar centres. They were working on creating a scenario where the public could get all government services online.

Regarding TACTV, Mr. Thangaraj said it had 76 lakh subscribers and during the previous regime it reduced to 22 lakh and TACTV also had loans to the tune of ₹400 crore. Owing to immediate action taken by the government, the subscriber base had slightly increased. They were aiming at providing good service with quality content, he added.