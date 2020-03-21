Coimbatore

Pharmacy sealed for selling masks at higher rate

A pharmacy that was selling surgical masks at rates many times higher than the Maximum Retail Price was sealed by a team of officials from the Drugs Control Department on Friday.

Officials said that the pharmacy, located along Ettines Road, was selling surgical masks for ₹ 50, even though the masks only cost ₹ 5. A political party petitioned the District Collector seeking action against the owners of the pharmacy.

Action was taken against the pharmacy under the Essential Commodities Act, and the pharmacy had been temporarily stopped from operating. The officials said a fine would be imposed on the pharmacy before it would be allowed to reopen.

