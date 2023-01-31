ADVERTISEMENT

Pharmacy owner in Coimbatore gets 10 years RI, ₹1.80 crore fine in investment scam

January 31, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A special court in Coimbatore on Tuesday sentenced a 35-year-old man to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for cheating 13 depositors of ₹ 1.80 crore.

Judge A.S. Ravi, Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (TNPID) Act in Coimbatore, awarded the punishment to Vinoth Chellasamy, a resident of Ganapathy Maa Nagar, and slapped a fine of ₹ 1.85 crore on him. 

According to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), W. Christopher (53) of Subramaniam Nagar, Ganapathy, used to purchase medicines for about ₹10,000 every month for his elderly parents and sister from Medcure Pharmacy run by Chellasamy at Ganapathy Maa Nagar.

Chellasamy, his father A. Annadurai, wife Devipriya and sister A. Saranya approached Christopher and convinced him over a period that the former owned three more pharmacies in Coimbatore city. Chellasamy told Mr. Christopher that he had received orders to supply medicines to Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Tiruchi; Ordnance Factory, Tiruchi; and a cement factory in Tiruchi.  Mr. Christopher complained to the EOW that Chellasamy assured him an incentive of ₹ 10,000 for 11 months if he invested ₹ 1 lakh in Medcure Pharmacy. He was told that ₹ 1 lakh will also be returned after 11 months.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Believing Chellasamy, the complainant invested ₹ 50,55,057 in Medcure Pharmacy and received ₹ 5.20 lakh as incentive in 13 instalments.

Mr. Christopher approached Chellasamy for receipts and other documents of his investment in July 2016 and the latter gave him a private bank’s cheque leaves. He complained to the EOW that Chellasamy went missing thereafter.

The EOW registered a case against the four accused in September 2016 and arrested Chellasamy and his father Annadurai. They were granted bail a year later. The EOW filed a chargesheet against the four accused after its investigation. Annadurai, however, died during the trial. The court acquitted Devipriya and Saranya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US