Pharmacist assaulted for not giving drugs without prescription in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 20, 2022 19:42 IST

The Coimbatore City Police have formed two special teams to arrest three unidentified persons who assaulted a medical shop owner on SIHS Colony road after he refused to provide sedative pills, on Friday.

According to the police, S. Mohankumar (39) was running a medical shop on SIHS Colony road near Singanallur. On Friday, three persons asked for a few strips of sedative pills. The owner refused to give the tablets without a doctor’s prescription.

The trio assaulted the pharmacy owner using a knife and fled. Mohankumar was rushed to a private hospital The Singanallur police registered a case.

Meanwhile, the Coimbatore District Pharmacists’ Association petitioned City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan to arrest the accused and book them under Goondas Act. They also appealed to ensure the safety of people working in the medical shops.

