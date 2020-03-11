Pharmacies warned against selling face masks above MRP

The Drug Control Board has warned of stern action against pharmacies selling face masks and sanitisers over maximum retail price.

According to Drug Control officials, drug inspectors are conducting regular inspections at pharmacies to check overpricing and to ensure availability of stock of essential products.

With government missionaries taking various measures to prevent spread of COVID-19, preventive materials like face masks and hand sanitisers are on high demand.

S. Gurubharathi, Assistant Director of Drugs Control, Salem Zone, said, “Inspectors from Drug Control have been conducting regular checks at pharmacies and we are also checking regarding availability of stocks of face masks and hand sanitisers.” He said that they have been receiving complaints of selling essentials at high price in some places and necessary action is being taken. “We have asked all pharmacies to sell the products only at Maximum Retail Pric,” he said.

Officials said that they also lifted samples of hand sanitisers from pharmacies for standard quality checks.“About 15 samples of hand sanitisers were lifted from various pharmacies in Salem zone and they were sent to Drug Testing Laboratory in Chennai to check their compliance with standards”, he said.

Officials said that pharmacies have also been advised to not to sell drugs over the counter without prescription and warned of stern action against them.