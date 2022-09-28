Pharmacies in Coimbatore found selling pain-relieving tablets to college students

Two pharmacies in Keeranatham and Uppilipalayam here were found selling pain relievers without prescription as drugs to college students.

Recently, Drug Control Director P.V Vijayalakshmi had ordered the regional inspectors to monitor the illegal sale of pain-relieving tablets as drugs across the State, the department said in a statement.

Following this, on September 23 Drug Inspector M. Nagalakshmi based on inputs from Rathinapuri police found a pharmacy-owner J. Karigalan in Uppilipalayam selling pain killer tablets illegally to college students as drugs, a statement said. He sold 4,500 pills in the last two months, according to the department.

On September 26, Drug Inspector C. Balaji, while checking shops in Saravanampatti and Keeranattam areas of the district, found that a pharmacy functioning in Pudupalayam, Keeranatham was selling pain relievers as drugs. They had sold roughly 19,500 tablets to college students in the area in the last three months, as per department data.

The officials cancelled the licences of both the outlets and sealed them under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Assistant Director of Drug Control S. Gurubharathi said strict action will be taken against outlets found to be engaged in unlawful activities.