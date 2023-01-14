Pharmacies in Coimbatore district instructed not to sell abortion pills over the counter

January 14, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Drugs Control Department has instructed pharmacies in Coimbatore district not to sell abortion pills to people who do not produce a valid prescription from a gynaecologist. The instruction was given to pharmacy owners at a recent meeting arranged by the department here.

According to the department officials, the meeting was held based on an instruction issued by P.V. Vijayalakshmi, Director of Drugs Control, on cautious handling of abortion pills to medical shops across Tamil Nadu.

Representatives from nearly 1,000 pharmacies in the district, including retail and wholesale, attended the meeting and assured the department of their support, said S. Gurubharathi, Assistant Director of Drugs Control, Coimbatore zone.

According to Mr. Gurubharathi, the restriction applied to abortion pills and not to oral contraceptive pills which was consumed to prevent pregnancy.

“The pharmacy representatives have been instructed not to sell abortion pills to people over the counter. Such pills should be sold only if the buyer produces a valid prescription for the same given by a doctor specialised in gynaecology and obstetrics,” he said.

The main aim of the instruction was to stop the unsafe practice of consuming abortion pills without medical supervision. Gynaecologists prescribed such pills, if at all required, for women who had not crossed nine weeks of pregnancy, said the official.

E. Chandra, Joint Director Health Services, and M. Gowri, Deputy Director of Rural Health Services and Family Welfare, also addressed the pharmacists on the need to follow the instruction.

According to Mr. Gurubharathi, Dr. Gowri explained to the pharmacists that consumption of abortion pills without the supervision of a gynaecologist was unsafe as they may lead to other complications depending on the individual’s health conditions and the period of pregnancy.