Pharmacies booked following youth’s death

SALEM

19 May 2020 22:54 IST

Officials from the Department of Drug Control have registered a case against two pharmacies here in connection with the death of a youth from drug overdose.

Police said that Ajith Kumar (17) of Annadhanapatti died after he allegedly injected himself with sedative tablets dissolved in water. Annadhanapatti police have registered a case.

S. Gurubharathi, Assistant Director of Drugs Control, Salem Zone, said, “A case has been registered against two pharmacies, one in Kondalampatti and another in Thadagapatti for misuse of about 26 drugs including sleep-inducing pills and other psychotic drugs. The pharmacy in Thadagapatti had purchased these drugs without bills and had supplied it to the pharmacy in Kondalampatti.

The Kondalampatti pharmacy has operated as the main contact point in the area for sale of such drugs without prescription or bills. The staff at the Kondalampatti pharmacy had allegedly sold these drugs without the knowledge of the pharmacy owner.”

Mr. Gurubharathi said that a case has been registered under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act against the two pharmacies and necessary action was being taken. Officials have also sealed three pharmacies in Salem and one in Namakkal for selling medicines over the counter. As part of COVID-19 preventive measures, the department is also collecting details of persons buying fever medicines from pharmacies here ever day.