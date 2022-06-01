PG teachers oppose valuation centres allotted to them far from home in Salem

Over 100 postgraduate teachers staged a protest here on Wednesday against the allocation of paper valuation centres of board exams far from home. They staged a protest in front of a government-aided school on Rajaji Road. They also boycotted the valuation for a short period.

The evaluators said that they had to travel for more than 45 km to 60 km. from their education district to the valuation centre and sought they be allocated nearby centres.

Following their protest, the Chief Educational Officer (CEO), R. Murugan, rushed to the spot and held talks with the teachers. He assured them that he would look into their grievances. Following the assurance, the teachers withdrew their protest after two hours and participated in the paper evaluation.