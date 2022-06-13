PG teachers in Krishnagiri demand revival of old pension scheme

The Tamil Nadu Post Graduate Teachers’ Association passed resolutions ahead of their answer sheet correction duties here placing a raft of demand in Krishnagiri on Monday.

The Association demanded reversal of Contributory Pension Scheme to the old pension scheme. They also called for encashment of surrendered essential leave. In the absence of summer vacation and continuing duties, the association also demanded compensation for essential Leave. The compensation should be for 30 days, according to the resolution.

The teachers also demanded passing of a Teachers’ Employment Protection Act. The Post Graduate teachers, whose employment was made after 2009, should be compensated for their wage loss, the stipends paid for exam duties and correction duties should be raised, teachers should be assigned only teaching duties and other extraneous duties should not be loaded onto teachers, the PG teachers association stated.

In addition, the extension of service orders that are made monthly should be made for long-term giving it permanence, according to the association.