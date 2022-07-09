Coimbatore

PG teacher placed under suspension in Salem

A government school postgraduate teacher has been placed under suspension for not attending classes properly. Following a complaint that Natarajan, a maths teacher at Kondalampatti, the Government Boys' Higher Secondary School, was irregular to school instead he was running a coaching centre for competitive exam, the Education Department sent a notice to him and sought his explanation. But, since he did not respond to it, Chief Educational Officer R. Murugan issued the suspension order on Friday.


