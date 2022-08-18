PG student of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital found dead

A postgraduate medical student of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) was found dead in a lodge in Coimbatore on Thursday. The deceased, Praveen Annadata (33) from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, was a second year PG student of Neuromedicine, the police said.

The police said that the student was staying in a lodge on Government Arts College Road near CMCH.

According to the police, he had not submitted a certificate from the medical university from which he completed his MBBS to the Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University, causing a delay of one year. When the student called his father and informed the issue, the latter assured to sort it out, the police said.

Meanwhile, the student did not come to CMCH from August 6 and the hospital administration conveyed the same to the father. When the father tried to reach the student over the phone, the mobile phone was switched off. The parent came to Coimbatore on Thursday morning and went to the lodge where his son stayed. He found the student dead in his room, the police said. The body was shifted to the CMCH mortuary for post-mortem.

CMCH Dean A. Nirmala said that Praveen had not come to the ward for the past several days.

According to her, she was briefed by the head of the department that the student was in depression and he had not been coming to hospital for over a week. Though the HoD tried to contact the student over phone, he was not able to reach him. Following this, the HoD informed the student’s father after which he came to Coimbatore, she said.

She denied rumours that the student took the extreme step after being scolded by the HoD. The police have registered a case under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.) of the Code of Criminal Procedure based on the complaint lodged by the student’s father.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling ‘Sneha’ 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)