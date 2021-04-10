PG medicos withdraw strike

Coimbatore

10 April 2021 00:00 IST

Over 100 postgraduate medical students who went on a strike at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) since Wednesday withdrew their protest on Friday.

The students said that their primary demands of provision of proper accommodation, food and stipend were accepted by CMCH Dean A. Nirmala, who promised action in these matters. The PG students previously staged an hour-long demonstration on April 3, following which they began their strike on Wednesday.

