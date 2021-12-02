PG medicos boycott OP duty in Coimbatore

A total of 270 postgraduate students of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Thursday boycotted outpatient (OP) duty in protest against the delay in the counselling for post graduation (NEET-PG) for the year 2021.

A representative of the medical students association said that the NEET-PG was delayed this year and it was held in September. The counselling date for those who have cleared it for post graduate admissions is yet to be announced.

Due to the delay, the PG doctors, who work in government hospitals, are under tremendous pressure. Similarly, those who have completed MBBS and cleared NEET-PG for postgraduate admissions are in fear of losing an academic year, the representative said and added that non-emergency medical services will be boycotted from Friday.