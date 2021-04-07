PG medicos boycott duties

More than 100 postgraduate medical students of the Coimbatore Medical College on Wednesday started indefinite boycotting of duties to raise various demands including provision of proper accommodation, food and stipend.

Representatives of the medicos told The Hindu that they will continue to boycott all duties at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) until their demands are met.

According to the representatives, the quarters for the PG students on the CMCH campus were being used as a quarantine facility for medicos who do duty in COVID-19 wards.

Though the authorities had made arrangements for the accommodation medicos in other facilities such as hotels during the lockdown period, the practice is not maintained well now, they said. According to medicos, they are also forced to source their food as they stay away from the campus with limited facilities.

“The PG students have not been given the stipend for the last two months. As we are forced to buy the food too, it is becoming difficult to manage daily expenses,” said a PG student.

These issues have been coupled with shortage of staff at the hospital because 150 final year MBBS students of the institution have not joined for duty at CMCH as house surgeons as expected.

“Due to the COVID-19 situation, final year MBBS students have not completed their exams. They can do the house surgency only after getting qualified for the same after exams. This is a common situation in all medical colleges,” said a representative of PG students.