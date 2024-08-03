PG admission process in government arts colleges under way

The Government Arts College (Autonomous), Coimbatore, is facilitating aspirants for PG programmes to gain entry through its Student Admission Facilitation Centre, functioning from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The college will be filling 557 seats in 21 PG programmes in Shift 1 and II.

Applications are being received online by the Directorate of Collegiate Education for the PG admissions. The TNGASA-PG 2024 (Tamil Nadu Govt Arts and Science Colleges Admissions 2024 for Post-Graduate Arts and Science Courses) is an online process. Through the unified portal, candidates can apply for one or more colleges among 109 Government Arts and Science Colleges offering PG courses in Tamil Nadu.

The process that began on June 27 will continue till July 7.

But for MCA, for which the admissions will be made through TANCET (Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test) Counselling, the seats in all other PG programmes are to be filled through the online process, teachers entrusted with the task of monitoring PG admissions said.

In Coimbatore district, the government arts and science colleges in Coimbatore, Mettupalayam and Valparai offer PG programmes. In Tiruppur district, the Chikkanna Government Arts College and LRG Government Arts College for Women in Tiruppur; the government arts colleges in Udumalpet and Kangeyam and the Puratchi Thalaivi Amma Government Arts College, Palladam, offer PG programmes.

In Nilgiris district, the government arts colleges in Udhagamandalam and Gudalur offer PG programmes.

Lists of eligible candidates are to be sent to colleges on August 10.

For special category students, the admission counselling will take place on August 13 and 14. Counselling for general category students will take place from August 19 to 23. The classes for PG programmes have been planned to start on August 28.