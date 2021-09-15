Coimbatore

PG admission counselling at Govt. Arts College, Coimbatore

Government Arts College, Coimbatore, will start the admission process to postgraduate courses by holding counselling sessions on September 16 and 17. A communique from the institution said that on September 16, the college would hold counselling for admission under sports, differently abled, wards of ex-servicemen, NCC and such special quotas.

On September17, it would hold counselling for candidates seeking admission under the general quota. The college offered 21 post graudate programmes in both the shifts with a total intake of 552 seats, the release added.


