PFI stages protest

Members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) were removed by police after they staged protests opposing the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts on Friday.
Nearly 80 PFI members who gathered at Mettupalayam were removed by police and taken to a wedding hall on Annur Road, police said.
In Tiruppur, as many as 300 men and 200 women protesters were removed and taken to a hall on Tiruppur – Avinashi Road.
The protesters would be kept in the hall until further notice, police sources said.
