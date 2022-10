The revenue officials, along with police, sealed the Popular Front of India (PFI) office in Salem on Saturday.

Following the Union government’s ban on PFI, the State government issued an order banning the PFI organisation. On Saturday, Tahsildar Semmalai along with police officials came to the PFI office near Apsara Theatre and made an inspection. Later, revenue officials sealed the office.

Police personnel were deployed to prevent any untoward incidents.