PFI leader booked for remarks against Hindu Munnani leader

The Tiruppur south police have registered a case against Jainulabdeen, Coimbatore zonal secretary of the Popular Front of India (PFI), on charges of making abusive remarks against Hindu Munnani president Kadeswara Subramanian on November 9.

Jainulabdeen had addressed PFI cadre in a meeting which lasted for nearly 40 minutes.

According to the police, the PFI leader during his speech abused Mr. Subramanian and appealed to the cadre to chase him out of Tiruppur.

Tiruppur south police, after getting a legal opinion, registered a case against Jainulabdeen for offences under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 504 (whoever intentionally insults, and thereby gives provocation to any person, intending or knowing it to be likely that such provocation will cause him to break the public peace or to commit any other offence) and 505 (1) (b) (with intent to cause or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the state or against the public tranquility) of the Indian Penal Code.