PFI and SDPI functionaries held for settling ablaze car of a BJP functionary in Erode

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
September 29, 2022 21:54 IST

The district police on Thursday arrested a member of the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) and two functionaries of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for setting ablaze a car of a BJP functionary at Punjai Puliyampatti on September 24.

Unidentified persons set fire to the car belonging to Siva Sekar, 55, of Punjai Puliyampatti, in which the car was damaged completely. A case was registered by the Punjai Puliyampatti police and four special teams were formed to nab the accused.

The team found five persons were involved in the crime. They were identified as PFI’s M. Abdul Wahap, 41, of Puliyampatti, SDPI’s Bhavanisagar president Niyamathullah, its vice-president Amanullah, secretary Basheer and member S. Kamrudeen, 39, of Puliyampatti were involved.

The police arrested Abdul Wahap, Niyamathullah and Kamrudeen while search is on for the other two.

