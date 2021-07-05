PF webinar on July 12

COIMBATORE

05 July 2021 21:59 IST

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation will organise a PF Near You and Pension Adalat through webinar on July 12.

According to a press release, the meeting will be held for trade unions and members from 11 a.m. to noon, for employers from noon to 1 p.m. and for pensioners from 2.30 p.m. to 3.30 p.m. The participants should provide all details such as provident fund account number, UAN number, PPO number, name of the establishment, mobile phone and e-mail ID to ro.coimbatore@epfindia.gov.in on or before July 8. The link for the webinar will be sent by e-mail.

Advertising

Advertising