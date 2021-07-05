Coimbatore

PF webinar on July 12

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation will organise a PF Near You and Pension Adalat through webinar on July 12.

According to a press release, the meeting will be held for trade unions and members from 11 a.m. to noon, for employers from noon to 1 p.m. and for pensioners from 2.30 p.m. to 3.30 p.m. The participants should provide all details such as provident fund account number, UAN number, PPO number, name of the establishment, mobile phone and e-mail ID to ro.coimbatore@epfindia.gov.in on or before July 8. The link for the webinar will be sent by e-mail.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 5, 2021 9:59:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/pf-webinar-on-july-12/article35156234.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY