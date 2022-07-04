PF near you through webinar

July 04, 2022 17:36 IST

The regional office of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will conduct Nidhi Aapke Nikat or PF near you, a webinar, on July 11. The webinar is to redress grievances of Employee Provident Fund members, trade unions, employers and pensioners. It will be held at the Employee Provident Fund regional office, Dr. Balasundaram Road, Coimbatore.

The time for subscribers and trades unions is 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., for employers (exempted & un-exempted) noon to 1 p.m. and pensioners 2.30 p.m. to 3.30 p.m.

The Employees Provident Fund members, pensioners, employers and trade unions are advised to furnish in advance the details of the grievances along with PF account number, Universal Account Number (UAN), name of the establishment, mobile number and e-mail ID (mandatory) to pghs.rocbe@epfindia.gov.in on or before July 8.

