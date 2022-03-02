PF meeting

The Regional Provident Fund Commissioner of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation will conduct “PF Near You” and Pension Adalat on March 10.

A press release said the meeting for subscribers and trade union members will be held from 11 a.m. to noon, for employers from noon to 1 p.m., and for pensioners from 2.30 p.m. to 3.30 p.m. The participants should share in advance the grievance along with PF number, UAN number, PPO number, name of the establishment, mobile number and email ID. The details should be mailed to pghs.rocbe@epfindia.gov.in on or before March 8.

Registration

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation has urged establishments to apply for benefits under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana.

A press release from the organisation said the scheme was launched to incentivise creation of new employment and restoration of lost employment during the pandemic. The last date for registration was extended from June 30 last year to March 31 this year. Details of the scheme are available on www.epfindia.gov.in