PF direction

Coimbatore

25 August 2021 00:02 IST

With effect from September 1, employers of establishments covered under EPF Act 1952 can file electronic challan and return for payment of provident fund and pension contribution of their employees only for those employees whose Universal Account Number is linked and verified with Aadhaar, according to a release.

Power shutdown

August 26

Sengathurai sub-station (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.): Kadampady, Relince Garden, Aero Nagar ,Bharathi Nagar, Krishna Garden, Vasantha Vizhar, Rainbow Colony and PNP Nagar.

Sloth bear released

The Forest Department on Tuesday released a sloth bear into the forest in Valparai forest range a day after it was rescued from a 20-foot-tall silver oak tree. Officials said the two-and-a-half-year-old male bear responded well to the treatment as it suffered an injury in its left forelimb, which got stuck between two branches on Monday.

Meeting held

Coimbatore MP PR Natarajan chaired a meeting of the Coimbatore International Airport Advisory Committee here on Tuesday.

Collector G.S. Sameeran and Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara participated in the meeting. The Collector said the process of acquiring 628 acre would be expedited. Already, ₹ 29 crore had been paid as compensation and efforts would be taken to get ₹ 1,390 crore and disburse it to land owners whose lands would be acquired at the earliest. Efforts would be taken to ensure that dumping of waste near the airport was avoided. Issues related to direct buses from the Coimbatore bus stand to the airport, and location of bus shelters were also discussed, a release said.

ICT training for teachers

As many as 2,157 teachers in Coimbatore district have enrolled for a five-day training programme on basic computer skills, which began on Monday. Officials said the programme was organised by Samagra Shiksha and State Council for Educational Research and Training. The teachers were being trained on virtual classes, use of Hi-Tech labs on campus and hands-on practice on the EMIS portal.