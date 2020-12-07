PF Adalat in Coimbatore on December 10

Nidhi Aapke Nikat (PF Near You) will be conducted through webinar by the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner on December 10 at the EPFO Regional Office on Dr. Balasundaram Road, Coimbatore - 641 018.

The session is for redressal of grievances of employees provident fund members, trade unions and employers. Subscribers and trade unions slot will be from 11 a.m. to noon and for employers (exempted and un-exempted) from noon to 1 p.m.

EPFO members, employers and trade unions are hereby advised to furnish in advance the details of the grievance, if any, along with PF AC Number, UAN Number, name of the establishment, mobile number and e-mail ID to the PRO- EPFO on or before December 9. The link will be sent to the respective e-mails at the time of webinar, a release from PF office said.