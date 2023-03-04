ADVERTISEMENT

PEW police seize ₹40 lakh undocumented cash from Rajasthan native in Tiruppur

March 04, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) police in Tiruppur district seized ₹40 lakh during a vehicle check near Avinashi-Tiruppur Road in the Palangarai area. Personnel questioned a Rajasthan native, who allegedly brought the cash without proper documents in an omnibus from Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

Avinashi PEW Sub-Division Inspector Anuradha searched the omnibus from Andhra towards Coimbatore and found Kanaram (50) in possession of ₹40 lakh in four packages without documents. The amount was handed over to the Income Tax Department and further probe is under way, the police said.

