Pet Pals: Dogs and cats ready to be adopted

Around 2.5 years old, Huggi is exceptionally friendly and loyal. She loves humans and is great with dogs too. She has been vaccinated and will be sterilised before adoption.

An energetic four-month-old bundle, Rani will adore, protect and entertain you in exchange for a loving home. She has been vaccinated and will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Tommy is very active and playful. This overgrown puppy is 2.5 years old and good with other dogs, Tommy has been vaccinated and sterilised.

Little kitty, Sri Devi, is six months old and in the peak of health. Loving and mischievous, she has been vaccinated and will be sterilised before adoption.

Suji has a slight limp but is otherwise active | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Suji was brought to us by a kind lady who cares for many sick, injured and orphaned animals in her home. Having injured his hind leg badly, Suji will always walk with a limp. But he is just as fast as his furry friends. With his incredibly loving nature, he will make a wonderfully gentle and loyal, family pet. All he needs is love, shelter, nutritious food and light exercise. Will you offer him a home to grow old in? To know more about adopting Suji, or any of our rescued pets, please call us on the usual number below.

All pets get free life-time veterinary care, free annual vaccinations and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane 9366127215 from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm.