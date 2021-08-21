‘Petrol usage up by 11% following price reduction’

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan handing over cheque for subsidies under the two-wheelers for working women scheme at Pongalur in Tiruppur district.

Tiruppur

21 August 2021 23:30 IST

With the State government reducing the cost of petrol by ₹3, its usage has increased by nearly 11% across the State, said Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan.

He issued subsidy cheques worth ₹28 lakh in total to 102 beneficiaries under the two-wheeler for working women scheme for the financial year 2020-21 at Pongalur on Friday evening.

Advertising

Advertising

Speaking to mediapersons, he claimed the DMK government has been fulfilling its poll promises and the reduced price for petrol will be helpful for working women.

Talks to implement the Anamalaiyar-Nallaru scheme for the benefit of farmers in Tiruppur district are under way, Mr. Saminathan noted.

A total of 3,250 women with an annual income of less than ₹2.5 lakh were chosen to receive the subsidy of ₹25,000 under the two-wheeler scheme for the financial year 2020-21 in Tiruppur district, a press release said.

On Saturday, Mr. Saminathan along with Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj and District Collector S. Vineeth inaugurated welfare schemes such as construction of anganwadi buildings and laying of roads at Sankarandampalayam in Kundadam panchayat union.